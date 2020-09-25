Three local private schools reopen campuses

Sacramento County public health officials this month allowed three private, Christian schools in the Elk Grove area to reopen their campuses for in-person instruction.
These schools had their waivers approved after submitting their campus safety and social distancing plans for county review.
Bradshaw Christian School and St. Peter’s Lutheran School reopened on Sept. 21, while St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School started to gradually admit students last week.
Carl Eastvold, the Head of Bradshaw Christian School, recalled his staff’s reaction when they learned their school would be allowed to reopen their classrooms.
“It took them awhile to get them settled,” he said.
As per the Sacramento County agreement, only students in grades TK-6 are allowed to return to in-person classes. Those in grades 7-12 must continue taking online classes or other forms of distance learning.
Schools must also follow safety guidelines such as keeping desks six feet apart, providing an adequate supply of face coverings and hand sanitizers to students and staff, and keeping students in “cohorts” or groups that stay together while school is in session.
“The kids are overjoyed to be here,” said Marci Greene, the principal of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. “The teachers are definitely prepared, and we’re taking it nice and slow.”
Sacramento County is currently in the purple-coded Tier 1 in the state’s reopening plan for counties during the COVID-19 pandemic. In last August, the county was placed in the most restrictive tier due to having a daily case count of more than seven COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents, and a test positivity rate of more than 8%.
The county’s test positivity rate dropped to 4.8% last week, according to the county public health staff. Recently, there were reportedly 6.6 infections per 100,000 residents.
Since Sacramento County is still in Tier 1 status, schools within the county must remain closed unless they have waivers to reopen approved by local county public health officials. Under the state policy that went into effect in late August, Sacramento County. Local private schools soon drafted their reopening plans when they applied for waivers.
The Elk Grove Unified School District, which has more than 32,600 students enrolled at 42 elementary schools in a 330-square-mile area, has not announced plans to submit a reopening waiver to the county, as of press time.
Elk Grove Unified’s campuses have been closed since early March and they started their new school year last month by having all students undergo distance learning.
The Elk Grove area’s recently reopened private schools previously had students undergo distance learning measures such as taking online classes.
Eastvold mentioned that many parents are now trying to enroll their children at Bradshaw Christian.
“We’ve had a lot of families calling and wanting to enroll their kids since they’re having a hard time with remote learning,” he said.
Eastvold expects elementary enrollment to rise to 500 students by the end of next month.
“We’re pretty full as it is,” he said.
Kristin Puccinelli, the principal of St. Peter’s Lutheran School, said that her school will have classes limited to 20 students, and classes assigned to specific recession equipment.
She mentioned that the school library will be used as a “sick room” where students who might have COVID-19 symptoms will stay until their parents pick them up. This is an alternative to having students stay in the school’s main office.
At St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Greene said that her staff kept a slow pace by only bringing one grade-level of students back to school one day at a time.
Each class has a morning session followed by small group work in the afternoons, Greene said. She also said there are portable handwashing stations set up outside each classroom and that a bottle of hand sanitizer is provided to each student. Masks are also assigned to be a part of a student’s school uniform.
As per the cohort policy, students are kept together in the same group when they attend class as well as Mass.
“Our teachers are very flexible and very innovative,” Greene said. “You can plan, but you can’t predict how things will turn out. Each day, we look at what works for each class.”
A snapshot of COVID-19 in Sacramento County, Elk Grove
As of Sept. 21:
• Sacramento County had 21,171 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 375 deaths since March
• 18,104 of the county’s cases are estimated to be “likely recovered” by county health officials. These are cases where 21 days passed since the patients tested positive.
• Elk Grove had 2,159 confirmed cases and 34 deaths since March
• 109 of the county cases are hospitalized patients, and 34 are in intensive care units. This is down from a peak of 281 hospitalizations reported on July 30.
Source: Sacramento County Department of Health Services
