Authorities on Sept. 2 arrested three Elk Grove residents who allegedly stole cash from bank customers in an ATM “skimming” scheme. They reportedly installed devices on bank ATM machines that enabled them to withdraw cash from victims’ accounts.
Sorin Mitrache, 36; Marius Panciu, 43; and Papas Zacharias, 42, were arrested on felony charges of conspiring to use forged credit cards.
Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Rod Grassmann reported that sheriff’s detectives worked with Bank of America’s corporate security staff on this investigation.
They focused on skimmers who targeted customers who withdrew high amounts of cash from ATMs near the beginning of every month, he said. This is typically a time when the state replenishes Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) accounts for recipients.
Grassmann reported that the suspects utilized “doctored” magnetic-striped cards to steal cash from EBT recipients during “cash out” events at ATM machines. Investigators reportedly saw the suspects use their method to steal cash from four banking systems, he said.
The Manteca police were then notified about a crime-in-progress and they detained Mitrache, Panciu, and Zacharias near the scene of a crime, authorities reported. Detectives from the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force later took them into custody. They later reportedly served a warrant and uncovered more evidence of crimes from the suspects’ vehicles and other locations.
The suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a $100,000 bail with a restriction that prohibits them from using stolen money to pay for their release.
Readers with information about this case are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force at (916) 874-3004 or httf@sacsheriff.com
