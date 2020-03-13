The Elk Grove police arrested three suspects who allegedly stole a chainsaw and a gas edger from a church during the early morning of March 6. They detained them during a traffic stop where they reportedly found the stolen items in their truck.
Elk Grove residents Brian Marshall, 40; Destiny Garza, 35; and Reuben Kottke, 26, were arrested on burglary, probation violation, burglary tool possession, and conspiracy charges.
This burglary was reported around 2 a.m. at the LifePointe Christian Church at the 10200 block of East Stockton Boulevard.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that officers responded to a security alarm at the church and they saw a white pick-up truck with a black camper shell driving away from the area. They then contacted the suspects in the truck and learned they were all on probation.
Jimenez said that police found the stolen equipment in the back of the truck and officers later confirmed that the church’s storage space was burglarized.
The suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
