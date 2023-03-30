A 32-year-old defendant faces eight years in state prison for punching and kicking a 12-year-old girl who was walking home from school in Elk Grove. This Feb. 9, 2022 incident involved three adults who attacked two students after they left Harriet Eddy Middle School.
The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on March 30 announced the conviction of Keynisha Mitchell who pleaded guilty to felony child abuse and felony assault with personal use of a semi-automatic firearm.
Hours after the Feb. 9, attack, Mitchell reportedly assaulted a man and a woman during an unrelated incident before she fired a handgun in the air and then pointed the gun at the woman’s face when she threatened to kill her.
The Elk Grove police reported that Mitchell is the aunt of a 13-year-old girl who had ongoing issues with the 12-year-old victim.
The girl’s mother, Demetria Fowler, 33, and grandmother, Robin Morris, 54, were convicted this week after pleading guilty to misdemeanor child abuse. Morris and Fowler now face jailtime and four years of probation, the district attorney’s office stated.
During the after-school incident, the three defendants along with Fowler’s daughter and an unknown woman waited for the 12-year-old victim to leave her campus.
Prosecutors said that Mitchell then attacked the girl and punched her face 15 times before she fell to the ground. She then reportedly kicked or stomped on her head several times.
A 12-year-old bystander filmed the altercation on his smartphone, which prompted Morris and Fowler to assault him. They pushed him into traffic, threw objects at him, and struck him with a switch, prosecutors said. An unknown woman then pepper-sprayed several people at the scene. All of the defendants then fled.
The Elk Grove police later reviewed video footage of the incident and interviewed witnesses before they arrested Fowler and her daughter at their Elk Grove home. They took Morris into custody in Sacramento the next day. Mitchell was later found and arrested after authorities released her identity and photograph to the public.
The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office did not announce the legal outcome for Fowler’s daughter. She was not identified since she’s a minor.
