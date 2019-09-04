Elk Grove Unified School District officials decided to shutdown Pleasant Grove High School’s student email system after a few students received threatening emails on Aug. 28.
District spokesperson Xanthi Pinkerton announced that investigators determined that the threats were not credible. She mentioned that extra campus security was added to the school “out of an abundance of caution.”
District officials and law enforcement officers were notified about the threats during the evening of Aug. 28. Pinkerton said that investigators found that only Pleasant Grove High was affected by the email messages.
“(The school district) takes all threats seriously and does not consider a threat to do harm to students or the school to be a prank,” she said in a press statement.
Pinkerton told the Citizen that investigators traced the emails to a student email account but that account’s owner was not responsible for the threats.
