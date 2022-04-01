The Elk Grove Western Festival, which is the Elk Grove community’s 65-year-old springtime tradition, has been canceled again.
Festival Board President Ken Johnston told the Citizen on March 29 that his board met last week and decided to nix this year’s festival. They will instead focus on the 2023 edition. Board members also seek young volunteers to help them keep the festival alive.
“We voted to let things calm down and go for next year,” he said. “We want to see if we could get some young blood and some sponsors.”
The festival is traditionally held during the first weekend of May at Elk Grove Regional Park where it begins with a Friday night carnival. A parade through Old Town Elk Grove is then held the next morning, followed by live music, food, and games at the park for the rest of the weekend.
Organizers have not held the festival since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and early state and county health guidelines that prohibited large festival gatherings.
As for Elk Grove’s other festivals, the Cosumnes Community Services District revived the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival last October, and there are plans to return the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove to Elk Grove Regional Park this July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.