One of the most profound sights to grace the Elk Grove landscape this year was the long-awaited removal of the “Ghost Mall.”
Construction plans were abandoned 12 years ago for the Outlet Collection at Elk Grove shopping mall, and the project’s skeletal remains rusted in the sun. This sight symbolized the end of Elk Grove’s days as a boomtown in the 2000s when new rooftops sprang up left and right, and local governments could not build schools and parks fast enough to serve an exploding population.
A demolition crew finally arrived in early 2019 to clear out the ruins in order to make way for the Wilton Rancheria’s future casino-resort. The Ghost Mall site is now a vacant lot where a viewer’s imagination is left to wonder about what a casino will look like there in the 2020s.
The Twenties are now here and questions will continue to arise about what the Elk Grove community will become in the new decade. Will the city become a major shopping, entertainment, and medical destination if the casino-resort and two proposed hospitals are built?
Echoes of Elk Grove’s old boomtown days are returning. Elk Grove’s population is projected to reach more than 224,000 residents by 2025.
The city returned to expanding its services and facilities for this growing community – in 2019, they opened their long-awaited aquatic center and animal shelter. Plans are to open District56, the city’s community center, this month. Local parks and fire services provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) expects to open their 100th park in the new decade.
Elk Grove’s political scene in 2019 underwent changes in how local elected officials will be chosen by voters, starting in this November’s elections. The Elk Grove police’s leadership also changed in 2019 when Tim Albright, an EGPD staff member of 13 years, succeeded Bryan Noblett as the city’s police chief.
Despite Elk Grove’s changes, the community’s ages-old spirit of compassion never ceased in 2019. Residents still aided those in need, whether they are families who lack groceries, homeless people who need a warm place for a winter’s night, or lost dogs and cats that need a new home. As the 2020s begin, let us never forget why so many proudly call Elk Grove home.
Elk Grove gets hospital fever
While the consistently growing city of Elk Grove currently has no hospital, two separate efforts to change that status are underway.
One of those projects is California Northstate University’s (CNU) plan to open its proposed, $750 million to $800 million, 12-story, teaching hospital in the Stonelake neighborhood.
Meanwhile, Dignity Health Methodist Hospital of Sacramento seeks to build their own hospital – a $320 million, three-story project on Wymark Drive, south of Elk Grove Boulevard.
Receiving the greatest coverage of those projects in 2019 was the CNU hospital proposal, which became a controversial issue through those who oppose the project’s location.
Some neighbors in the area formed an opposition group, and several local business owners were informed by CNU that their establishments would need to be relocated since they lie in the proposed hospital’s footprint.
The Citizen reported on Dec. 6 that Dignity Health’s Elk Grove hospital would replace their 46-year-old hospital in south Sacramento.
It was also in early December that Phyllis Baltz, president of Dignity’s south Sacramento hospital, told the Citizen that CNU’s plan to open their Elk Grove hospital in 2022 does not seem feasible, based on other hospital projects.
Dignity Health plans to open their Elk Grove hospital within seven years.
The ‘Ghost Mall’ finally departs
The demolition of the long-abandoned ‘Ghost Mall’ at Highway 99 and Kammerer Road occurred this year.
Construction on the mall was halted more than a decade ago, and its developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., officially abandoned the project in January.
Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly commented on Howard Hughes’ decision to abandon the project.
“Everyone in Elk Grove is disappointed what didn’t happen, but for me, I see this as a new beginning, a new opportunity that will come,” he said.
The demolition of the partially built mall structures was divided into two, separate projects, which both began on Feb. 1. By early March, about 98 percent of the old structures had been torn down.
A portion of the old, partially built mall was located on a 36-acres site owned by the Wilton Rancheria tribe. The tribe has proposed constructing a casino-resort on that property.
Protests arise over school textbooks
The Elk Grove school board in February approved controversial social studies textbooks that were written for grades K-8. Their chapters on historical Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) figures drew the contention.
Supporters said that schools need a more inclusive curriculum while opponents argued that the textbooks conflicted with their Christian values or felt that the material was inappropriate for elementary school students.
Advocates included Nicolas Bua, an openly gay teacher at Monterey Trail High School, and Graham Stewart who is a parent of a transgender child. “(The curriculum) helps other students see that LGBT people exist in society and are not monsters or freaks, but rather citizens who positively contribute to society’s well-being.”
The California Family Council, a conservative activist group, was involved in the opposition. “You don’t have the power to indoctrinate students to believe the way you do,” he told district officials.
At the end, the school board unanimously approved the textbooks for the 2019-20 school year. “Seeing yourself in the textbooks remind you that you’re loved, you’re valued, you’re seen,” Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen told the audience at the board’s Feb. 5 meeting.
City Council, CSD board reform elections
Elk Grove’s political scene in 2019 underwent major changes in how voters will elect their city and Cosumnes CSD officials. These changes will go into effect in the November 2020 election.
Elk Grove City Council members and Cosumnes CSD directors were previously elected by voters at large. But under the new “by-district” election system, voters will only choose among candidates running in their local Council District or Director District.
Concerns over potential lawsuits for allegedly violating the California Voting Rights Act prompted the City Council and the CSD board to reform their election systems in 2019. The city of Elk Grove received warnings from a Southern California attorney they could face a lawsuit.
“I’m not in a position where I’m going to spend millions of dollars defending a lawsuit that’s going to fail, and I don’t want it hanged over my head,” Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly told the Council before they voted 3-1 on Oct. 23 to approve their new election system.
Advocates believe that the new by-district system will draw more candidates of diverse backgrounds to run for local offices since the campaign costs will be lowered.
The Elk Grove school board in December voted to begin a transition to trustee area-based elections that are similar to the by-district elections adopted by the City Council and the CSD board.
City opens animal shelter, aquatics center
The city of Elk Grove in 2019 opened two major facilities: an aquatics center and an animal shelter. With hundreds of people in attendance, the grand opening of the aquatic center was held on May 25.
This $42 million project at Civic Center Drive, just south of Elk Grove Boulevard, features a 50-meter pool, a six-lane fitness and instructional pool, a recreational pool and two 30-foot water slides.
Local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District, is managing the city-owned facility.
The aquatics center is a major portion of a much larger city project with various features, including the soon-to-be-opened community center/senior center/veterans’ hall building.
As for the city’s $17.6 million animal shelter, it made its debut with a soft opening on Sept. 28, followed by a well-attended grand opening on Oct. 12.
Elk Grove’s animal shelter is located at the corner of Iron Rock and Union Park ways, in the vicinity of Grant Line Road and Highway 99.
This facility gave Elk Grove area residents their first animal shelter to call their own. For many years, Elk Grove contracted with Sacramento County’s animal shelter on Bradshaw Road.
Community honors fallen law enforcement officers, one late firefighter
Elk Grove community members came out in the winter rain and the summer heat in 2019 to pay their respects to fallen law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty while serving communities outside Elk Grove.
In January, more than a hundred people stood in the evening rain outside Elk Grove City Hall to honor Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona who was fatally shot in an ambush in her city.
“It feels really special as a family member to see that (Corona) touched so many people’s lives,” Corona’s cousin Alexis Magana told the Citizen.
Later that year, hundreds waited for an hour in the June sun at Old Town Elk Grove to watch the funeral procession for Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan.
And in October, more than 250 Sikhs and other community members gathered for a vigil at Elk Grove City Hall to honor Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal who was killed on duty in Houston, Texas.
A celebration was also held to honor a late Cosumnes firefighter’s spirit. Firefighter Albaro Meraz died in an auto accident a few days before Christmas 2018. His friends, relatives, and fellow firefighters toasted his memory at a February party at Elk Grove’s Tilted Mash brewery. Pints of Meraz Mexicutioner Ale were sold at the brewery to benefit a local firefighters’ nonprofit. Meraz’s photographs were displayed at the party where a band of firefighters performed.
“The people inside this building lost a husband, a father, a brother, a son, a family member, a friend, an amigo,” Cosumnes Firefighter Markus Bowden told the crowd. “We’ve been mourning for two months, and tonight we’re going to let loose.”
Albright becomes EGPD police chief
Elk Grove Police Chief Bryan Noblett retired during the summer of 2019 and City Manager Jason Behrmann did not look far for his successor. Capt. Tim Albright was sworn in as police chief before a large crowd at Creekside Christian Church on Sept. 3. “I’m incredibly humbled and honored to be serving my community – the community I’ve called home, the community that my wife and I are raising three children in,” he told the Citizen.
Albright was a sergeant with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department when he helped form Elk Grove’s city police force in 2006. He went on to earn numerous honors such as a Silver Star and three Bronze Stars for saving lives and risking his health to rescue others. Albright credited Noblett’s work for setting a “good path” for him to follow as the new police chief.
He shared what he learned about leadership from Noblett: “You need not have all of the answers. If you surround yourself with complementary knowledge and abilities, you’ll do better.”
CSD headquarters restored after 2015 fire
The Cosumnes CSD restored their headquarters at 8820 Elk Grove Blvd. after three years of design and construction. In 2015, a massive fire destroyed the interior of the 1920s-era building that once housed Elk Grove Grammar School.
This restored building kept its historic façade, but it now has a new courtyard as well as a redesigned floor plan that contains the CSD’s administration and parks and recreation department. An office suite was named after retired CSD General Manager Jeff Ramos. “I love it, it is better than I anticipated,” he told the Citizen about the building.
Herd and Pride have unforgettable seasons
With both teams bringing home Sac-Joaquin Section Championship in their respective sports, the Elk Grove Thundering Herd and Bradshaw Christian Pride had a 2019 to remember.
Elk Grove’s varsity football team won the SJS Div. II Championship, defeating Whitney for the title.
Bradshaw Christian’s girls basketball program won the SJS Div. III Girls’ Basketball Championship after upsetting second seed Christian Brothers, 52-49.
The Thundering Herd shutout Whitney 35-0 on Nov. 29 to advance to the Dec. 6 CIF NorCal Championship 2-AA game, which they played against Clayton Valley Charter.
The section championship capped off a huge season in which the Herd earned 10 wins and tied for second in the Delta League with a 4-2 record.
The Pride also went on to play in the first round of the CIF NorCal D II Girls Basketball tournament, in which they were the bottom seed and faced first seed Menlo School.
The Pride, coached by Michael Ruble, went 9-1 to tie for the Sierra Valley Conference Championship and were 18-14 overall during the 2018-19 season.
EG Food Bank gets state funds for a new home
With Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signing of the $214.8 billion state budget on June 27, Elk Grove Food Bank Services was informed that it would receive $4 million for a permanent home.
Spearheading the effort to assist the local food bank with this financing was Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove.
Marie Jachino, executive director of the food bank, shared her reaction to receiving a phone call from Cooper to tell her that the food bank would be receiving the funding.
“I heard from Assemblyman Cooper on Friday morning (June 28), and the Elk Grove Food Bank is getting $4 million to get a facility,” she said. “It’s pretty surreal. That’s a lot of money. It’s just a tremendous, tremendous gift.”
The food bank has until late 2021 to spend the money or forfeit this funding.
