Project R.I.D.E., a 41-year-old Elk Grove nonprofit that provides horseback therapy and education for students with special needs, raised more than $26,000 in this year’s Big Day of Giving on May 8. Check out this issue’s Lifestyle section for coverage on the annual, 24-hour online fundraiser that benefits nonprofits across the Sacramento region.
The spirit of giving thrives on
Local nonprofits supported by Big Day of Giving during coronavirus crisis
Most Popular
Articles
- County extends stay-at-home order
- Suspect allegedly bites EGPD K9 in struggle
- Heat react to cancellation of remainder of season
- One more time to celebrate at school
- EG school board reviews district’s switch to online learning
- Old Town business owners discuss coronavirus-related impacts
- COVID-19 testing expands for Sac County residents
- Fogging out the coronavirus
- Mayor announces donation of 16K masks for medical workers, senior homes
- EG Citizen to cancel Wednesday edition
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.