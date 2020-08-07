Marie Jachino, executive director of Elk Grove Food Bank Services, this week said that the 16th annual Run 4 Hunger was a success, despite the absence of a large crowd of runners, joggers and walkers gathering at Elk Grove Regional Park.
Due to the the countywide moratorium on large gatherings, the event was solely held as a virtual, fundraiser for the food bank.
“We really moved forward with everything we would have done in the past, except that it wasn’t held in person,” Jachino said. “It actually worked out surprisingly really well.”
To produce this event, the food bank partnered with Fleet Feet to handle the marketing portion of the fundraiser.
The virtual event, which was held from June 1 through July 31, had about 600 participants, as well as sponsors and additional donations. Although the final net total for the fundraiser was not tallied as of the deadline for this article, Jachino estimated that the food bank netted about $60,000 to $65,000.
That amount, she added, is similar to previous net totals for the event, which is annually the food bank’s most successful fundraiser.
“We’ve always raised a lot of money for the Run 4 Hunger,” Jachino said. “We just wanted to keep the tradition going.
“We’re so grateful to be able to net that much money after expenses. It’s a pretty good comparison to past years. It might be a little bit less than what we’ve received in past years, but I think that the momentum was there, even with the virtual run. That was nice to see that the community still supported it. That was a big concern for us, but we got an excellent response.”
Jachino added that it was important not to hold a traditional Run 4 Hunger this year.
“It was hard this year not to meet in-person,” she said. “We missed all that, but for the safety of everyone, it was the only way that we could actually continue to hold the event. The safety of the community and the social distancing was actually more important than holding it in-person.”
Participating in this year’s edition of the event were about a dozen teams, including teams of the city of Elk Grove, the Cosumnes Community Services District, Soroptimist International Elk Grove, and Del Webb.
The Del Webb team, which included Elk Grove City Council members Darren Suen and Stephanie Nguyen, had 191 people who registered for the event.
Some of the people involved in the event went running, jogging and walking on their own, timed themselves and submitted those times to the food bank.
But such action was voluntary, and every member will receive a T-shirt, runner’s bib and medal.
Jachino mentioned that the event presented a good opportunity for people to get outside and exercise.
“With the COVID(-19) going on, so many people are afraid to go outside still and there’s still a lot of shut-ins, so this gave (participants) the option that they could still go out there, exercise and contribute something to the organization: the food bank,” she said.
“They really felt like they were not only doing something healthy, but doing something for the community.”
The Run 4 Hunger is an important fundraiser, especially when considering the food bank’s growing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jachino noted.
“We have 4,793 new clients since March 16,” she said. “That number would probably take three or four years to (typically) get that many new people coming here. That number may drop in the future when people get back to work. There’s so much going on right now.
“It’s still a huge struggle. For us, this is long-term. I think that this is going to affect not only our food bank here in our community, but all over. I think hunger is a huge issue everywhere, because of all the people out of jobs, our senior population, our children.”
