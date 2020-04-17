The Elk Grove police on April 11 invited children on social media to follow their “egg-vestigation” on the whereabouts of the Easter Bunny. They posted a series of videos on Facebook that included an officer asking a child for a description of the giant rabbit.
That afternoon, the police escorted the Easter Bunny through several neighborhoods and greeted children to get them in the holiday spirit.
Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright thanked the local community during the coronavirus situation.
“As a community, let’s continue to do what we are doing - leading the way, flattening the curve. We’re doing a great job,” he said in a Facebook video on April 11. “I know it’s difficult, but we’re all in this together. And as a community, we will emerge on the other end better than we were before.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.