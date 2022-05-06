These local businesses joined the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce during their April 29 luncheon at the Valley Hi Country Club.
Front row, from left: Century 21 Select Elk Grove, Merrill Lynch – Malonn Barnes, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Sagepoint Intensive Outpatient Program, KCRA.
Back row, from left: Keller Williams Realty – David Rai, BlueStar Xpress Wash, Hedy Holmes Staffing Agency, Eco Delight Coffee, The Residence Real Estate Group
