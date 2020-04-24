The Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce this month posted their banner to show their support of first responders and the Elk Grove community during the coronavirus situation. Since Sacramento County public health officials ordered the closure of ‘non-essential’ businesses last month, the Chamber has been working to connect local businesses to resources and programs to support them. This banner was placed outside the Chamber’s office at 9401 East Stockton Blvd. For more information about the organization, visit www.ElkGroveCA.com.
