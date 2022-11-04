The state’s education department in late October released English and math assessment results for K-12 districts across California. Districts generally had lower academic performances in the 2021-22 school year compared to years prior to the COVID-related closures of campuses in 2020.
In 2018-19, which was the last state-measured school year before the COVID-19 campus closures began in March 2020, 51% of California’s students in grades 3-11 met or exceeded English language standards and 40% of them met or exceeded the state’s math standards. Those achievement levels dropped to 47% in English and 33% in math during the 2021-22 school year, according to the state education department’s assessment report.
The state did not report assessment data from the 2019-20 school year, which was when districts closed their campuses and switched to distance learning.
Districts like the Elk Grove Unified School District began reopening their campuses to in-person learning in the spring of 2021.
In the 2022 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP), the Elk Grove Unified and the Folsom Cordova Unified school districts were Sacramento County’s only districts to outperform or match statewide student achievements.
Elk Grove Unified currently serves more than 62,000 students in 68 campuses in a 330 square-mile area, and is one of Northern California’s largest school districts.
Within Elk Grove Unified, 53% of students reportedly met or exceeded English standards and 40% met or exceeded math standards. The English results slightly improved from the 2020-21 school year when 50% of them met or exceeded English standards while their math performance flattened at 40% of students meeting or exceeding standards.
However, the district’s scores still did not return to its pre-COVID pandemic levels. In the 2018-19 school year, 56% of Elk Grove Unified’s students met or exceeded English standards while 45% met or exceeded math levels.
Of the students who did not meet standards in the 2021-22 school year, 25% of them failed to meet English standards and 34% did not meet math standards. The state also reportedly that 21% “nearly met” English standards and 25% nearly met math standards.
“CAASPP is one of many assessments we use to examine student performance and evaluate areas for improvement,” Elk Grove Unified’s Superintendent Christopher Hoffman said in a press statement. “Site teams will utilize this important data set to make adjustments to instructional and support programs. I thank classified and certificated staff for their tremendous work and consistent support to keep students connected to learning.”
Elk Grove school district spokesperson James Tan noted that the district had the state’s 35th highest English score and the 32nd highest math score.
The state also had the student demographic breakdown for Elk Grove Unified’s latest CAASPP results.
An achievement gap was revealed where African American students generally underperformed compared to Asians, whites, Filipinos and Latinos. Of the African American students, 32% of them met or exceeded English standards and 19% met or exceeded math standards. African Americans currently compose 10% of the district’s students, according to a district report.
Filipinos, which compose 6% of Elk Grove Unified’s student population, had the highest performance of all the district’s races and ethnicities. The state reported that 72% of Filipino students met or exceeded English standards and 59% of them met or exceeded math standards.
One demographic that especially struggled in the CAASPP results were English language learners. The state reported that 19% of them met or exceeded English standards while only 16% of them met math standards. About 17% of Elk Grove Unified’s students are English language learners in the current school year, according to a district report.
