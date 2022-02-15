Authorities arrested a 13-year-old girl as well as her mother and grandmother for allegedly being involved in a street assault on two juveniles in Elk Grove on Feb. 9. This incident was filmed by a bystander and circulated on social media. One suspect, identified as the juvenile suspect’s aunt, remains at large.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez told the Citizen that the juvenile suspect knew the victims and they had ongoing issues with each other. The victims were walking home from Harriet Eddy Middle School that afternoon, he said.
During the late evening of Feb. 9, the Elk Grove police arrested the 13-year-old suspect and her mother, Demetria Fowler, 32, at their Elk Grove home. The juvenile suspect’s 53-year-old grandmother, Robin Morris of Sacramento was arrested the next day.
The adult suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of corporal punishment of a child, conspiracy, battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Morris was also charged with committing an assault with a deadly weapon. Morris and Fowler were no longer in custody, as of Feb. 15, according to jail records.
Authorities booked the 13-year-old suspect in juvenile hall on assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, and battery charges.
This incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. near the corner of Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road in Laguna.
The Elk Grove police reported that three middle school students were walking at the scene when three suspects attacked one of them. Two adults were allegedly involved with the suspect during the assault. One adult suspect reportedly struck the victim’s friend with a stick when he tried to intervene.
Authorities reported that the suspects then fled the scene in a car. Investigators later reviewed video footage of the incident, interviewed witnesses, and worked with the Elk Grove Unified School District, the police reported. They then identified four suspects and later arrested three of them.
One suspect, identified as the juvenile suspect’s 30-year-old aunt Keynisha Mitchell, remains at large.
The Elk Grove police are now seeking more video footage of the incident. They announced that law enforcement officers boosted their security in the Eddy Middle School area.
Readers with information about the assault as well as Mitchell’s whereabouts can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 478-8058.
