Elk Grove police on Oct. 18 arrested a 19-year-old suspect who allegedly robbed and tried to kidnap a juvenile pedestrian in Laguna during the afternoon of Oct. 17.
Authorities charged the suspect with an attempted kidnapping offense since he reportedly grabbed and picked up the victim during the robbery, Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said.
Darius Kelly of Elk Grove was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
The robbery occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the 6600 block of Laguna Park Drive. Jimenez reported that the victim was using a cell phone while walking down the street when the suspect assaulted the juvenile and engaged in a brief struggle. Police said that Kelly let the victim go when the person started screaming.
The suspect then reportedly stole the victim’s cell phone and fled in a getaway car that traveled on northbound Laguna Park Drive toward Laguna Boulevard.
Jimenez said that police later determined that the suspect did not attempt to forcefully move the victim to the vehicle. Investigators believe that he mainly targeted the cell phone.
During the next day, the police announced they arrested Kelly around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Laguna and Franklin boulevards. They posted a video of the arrest on their Facebook page. Kelly is being held on a $150,000 bail at the county jail, according to jail records.
