Elk Grove police arrested a 19-year-old suspect who allegedly robbed a person during a marijuana robbery on April 24. No injuries were reported.
Donovan Jordan-Scott of Elk Grove was arrested on robbery charges. This robbery was reported around 10:15 p.m. at the 9100 block of Bungalow Way in Laguna.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the suspect first used a social media application to set up a marijuana deal with two people. They met at Bungalow Way where Jordan-Scott allegedly took out a gun and ordered one of the victims to surrender cash to him.
Jimenez reported that officers were notified about the robbery and they later found a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s car at Matina Drive.
Police then contacted the suspect after seeing him leave in the vehicle and he was later identified as the robber. Jimenez told the Citizen that he was released from custody after he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.