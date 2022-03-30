The Elk Grove police arrested a 17-year-old suspect who allegedly struck a 53-year-old pedestrian and then fled the scene during the evening of March 29. Authorities said that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sacramento County coroners did not identify the victim, as of press time.
The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Shorelake Drive in the Lakeside area near Interstate-5.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the police were notified about a person was lying down on a street. Officers arrived and determined that a vehicle hit him.
Investigators believe that the victim was walking across Elk Grove Boulevard when the driver, who was traveling on westbound Elk Grove Boulevard, struck him. Jimenez said that the pedestrian was not on a crosswalk.
The driver of the suspect vehicle reportedly went to the Elk Grove police station a few hours after the collision. Jimenez said that authorities learned that this vehicle had a passenger who was suffering non-life threatening injuries at the time of the incident. A relative took this passenger to a local hospital after the collision, he said. Officers later contacted this person there.
Investigators believe that alcohol or drugs were not factors in this incident, Jimenez reported.
The suspect was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter, and of committing a hit-and-run offense that resulted in injury and death. He was booked into juvenile hall.
