A 19-year-old driver died after traveling at a high-speed and then crashing into a tree on Bilby Road during the early morning of Aug. 28. The Elk Grove police announced he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Sacramento County coroners did not identify the driver, as of press time.
This incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. near the corner of Bilby Road and Willard Parkway in the East Franklin area.
Authorities stated that the driver was traveling alone in a white Honda Accord on westbound Bilby Road at a “high rate of speed” before the car hit a curb and crashed into a tree.
Readers who have information about this crash can contact the Elk Grove police’s traffic bureau at (916) 478-8148.
