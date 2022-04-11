An unknown gunman fatally shot an 18-year-old man at a house party in Laguna during the early morning of April 9. Officers attempted to save the victim’s life before he succumbed to his injuries, the Elk Grove police reported.
Sacramento County coroners did not identify the suspect, as of press time.
This incident was reported around 2 a.m. on the 7400 block of Brandamore Court.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez stated that police were notified about the shooting and found the victim inside the home. Authorities learned that the house is being used as an Airbnb rental, and they believe there were at least 10 people there during the party, he reported. Most of the guests left the scene by the time that the police arrived, authorities said.
Jimenez said that the suspect was not identified and the motive for the shooting is unknown.
This is Elk Grove’s second homicide this year. A homeless man allegedly stabbed a transient to death near a bus stop on Sheldon Road in February. Investigators located and arrested a 31-year-old suspect.
Readers with information about the April 9 incident can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357. Calls made to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous and callers may be eligible for a $1,000 reward. Tips can also be sent to the Elk Grove police via SMS text message by first entering CRIMES (274637) into a cell phone, followed by “Tip732,” and then the message.
