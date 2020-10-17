A driver struck a 14-year-old bicyclist at Whitelock Parkway during the afternoon of Oct. 17. The victim was hospitalized and later succumbed to injuries suffered from the collision, the Elk Grove police announced.
Police learned in a preliminary investigation that a pedestrian crossing signal was not activated at the scene, police spokesperson Hannah Gray reported.
Sacramento County coroners did not identify the victim, as of press time.
Gray reported that around 3:15 p.m., the driver of a 2012 Chrysler 200 car was traveling on eastbound Whitelock Parkway, east of Bruceville Road. The bicyclist was moving northbound across that street when the driver hit him.
Gray stated that drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the incident, and that the driver was cooperative with investigators. She said that the investigation is ongoing.
Readers with information about the collision can contact the Elk Grove police's Traffic Bureau at (916) 478-8148.
