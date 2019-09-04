The Elk Grove police arrested a 16-year-old boy who allegedly took out a knife and attempted to rob a jogger during the early afternoon of Aug. 29. No injuries were reported.
Authorities did not identify the suspect since he is a minor. He was booked into juvenile hall.
This incident was reported around 12:45 p.m. at the 9000 block of Bruceville Road, near Big Horn Boulevard, in Laguna.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the suspect confronted the victim and threatened him with a knife. He ordered him to surrender his jewelry. Jimenez said that the victim fled for safety while the suspect ran away from the scene.
Police were notified about the incident and a motorcycle officer found a minor who matched the suspect’s description near the corner of Big Horn Boulevard and Arborview Drive. Authorities detained him and he was later identified as the suspect.
The suspect was arrested on attempted robbery and weapons charges.
