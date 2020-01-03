The Citizen felt it was right to honor not one, but two high school sports teams that made history in 2019.
Monterey Trail boys track team
Having turned in top times all season, Monterey Trail High School’s 4x100 meter boys relay team made a mark in the best way possible at the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships, by winning the state championship in the 4x100 meter relay. Team member Zach Larrier also won state honors in the 400 meter dash.
In both instances, the Mustangs were the first in the Elk Grove Unified School District to win state championships by a relay team or as an individual and had won both the Sac-Joaquin Section Championship in the 400 meter run, thanks to Larrier’s winning time of 48.02 seconds and the Metro League Championship in both events earlier in the month as well.
In the 400 meter dash, Larrier, , won the state championship with his time of 46.73 seconds.
The Mustang team of Andre Crump, Prophet Brown, Camden Wheeler and Larrier won the 4x100 state title in 41.47 seconds, edging out Clovis North for the win.
In addition to two state championships, the Mustangs finished second in the state as a team after its boys 4x400 relay team placed sixth and Wheeler placed fifth in the 400 meter dash.
As a program, the Mustangs boys team earned 27 points at the state meet, second only to Clovis North.
Wheeler finished the 400 meter run in 47.45 seconds and the 4x400 team of Larrier, Brown, Wheeler and Bubba Echols finished in 3:20.37.
Sheldon boys basketball team
The second team of the year, Sheldon High School’s boys basketball team had one of the best seasons in the history of its program.
The Huskies not only won the Sac-Joaquin Section Championship, but they played several noteworthy playoff games in the CIF State Boys Basketball Championships in the Open Division.
Those wins led to Sheldon, who was the second seed in the Open Division bracket, matching up against Sierra Canyon, who was the top seed in the state championship game.
Sheldon finished as the runner-up but, paired with its Sac-Joaquin Section Div. I Championship over Modesto Christian, had one of its top seasons in school history.
Besides beating Modesto Christian by three points in the SJS Championship game, the Huskies faced Modesto Christian in the state semifinals and won by 10 points this time.
After playing for the state title for the second straight year and against the same team, the Huskies, who averaged 73.4 points per game as a team, finished the year ranked 58th in the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.