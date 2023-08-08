A SUV driver exited Interstate 5 and fatally crashed into a tree on Elk Grove Boulevard during the evening of Aug. 7.
Investigators do not believe that alcohol was a factor in this incident, authorities said.
Sacramento County coroners identified the victim as Robert Graham Hanson, 34, of Roseville.
This incident was reported around 8 p.m. when the Elk Grove police were notified about a single-vehicle collision at Elk Grove Boulevard, east of Interstate 5.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez reported that the driver was traveling in a silver Nissan Murano in the highway’s northbound lane when he took the Elk Grove Boulevard exit. Witnesses told the police that Hanson drove eastbound in the number one lane when he sped up, drifted into the street’s center median, and crashed into a tree.
Jimenez reported that the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene after officers and paramedics gave medical aid to him.
This is the second incident of a driver fatally striking a tree in Elk Grove since late July. During the early morning of July 27, a 63-year-old woman drove the wrong way on Elk Grove Boulevard before crashing into a tree that stood in the center median near the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Ginther Drive in the Laguna area. Investigators noted that she did not wear a seatbelt and they believe that alcohol was an influence in the incident.
