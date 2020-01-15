Two unknown men entered an elderly person’s home and pushed the victim during an attempted robbery in Laguna on Jan. 8. No injuries were reported.
This incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. at the 5200 block of Laguna Oaks Drive.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the suspects accessed the home via an unlocked front door. They then confronted the victim who lacked money to surrender to them. The suspects then fled southbound from the scene.
Authorities currently have few details of the suspects rather than they have skinny builds and wore bandanas to cover their faces.
Readers with information about this incident can contact the EGPD at (916) 714-5115.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.