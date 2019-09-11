The Elk Grove police arrested a 34-year-old man allegedly robbed a resident at gunpoint during the early morning of Sept. 4. A witness reportedly forced the suspect out of the home after the robbery. No injuries were reported.
Investigators later determined that the suspect used a BB gun during the incident.
Najiburahman Osman of Elk Grove was arrested on robbery and verbal threat charges.
This incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the 9700 block of Elk Tree Way in central Elk Grove.
Police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the suspect previously knew the female victim. Osman allegedly entered the home and demanded cash from her. Jimenez said that the suspect held what appeared to be a firearm.
Osman fled the scene after the witness confronted him. Officers later around the suspect and found his BB gun near the residence, Jimenez reported. Osman was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
