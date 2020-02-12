The Elk Grove police on Feb. 6 arrested two suspects who allegedly stole catalytic converters. They reportedly contacted them during a traffic stop after the driver Amanda Pellerin committed a vehicle code violation.
The 24-year-old suspect and her companion Boon Yang, 31, were arrested on theft, burglary tools, and conspiracy charges. Pellerin also allegedly possessed methamphetamine and Yang had a warrant for his arrest.
This incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. at the 10100 block of Swann Way in the East Franklin area.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that officers performed a probation search of Pellerin’s car and they found a catalytic converter and pipe-cutting tools. Yang was wanted on vehicle theft charges, according to jail records.
Both suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.