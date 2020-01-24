The Elk Grove police arrested a 23-year-old woman who allegedly stole a car and crashed it into a fence while fleeing from officers during the afternoon of Jan. 18.
Briana Jones of Elk Grove was arrested on charges of vehicle theft, police resistance, a hit-and-run offense. She was also wanted on shoplifting charges, according to jail records.
This incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Elk Grove-Florin Road and Silverberry Avenue in north Elk Grove.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that officers first saw Jones driving and they conducted a records check on the Honda CRV she was driving. They learned that it was reported stolen and they attempted to get her to stop.
Jones then drove down Country Hill Court and crashed into a fence, Jimenez said. Officers then found her allegedly hiding in a neighbor’s yard.
The suspect was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where she was being held on a $30,500 bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.