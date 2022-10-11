UPDATED, OCT. 11: Two Sacramento police officers shot and wounded a wanted suspect who was reportedly armed at an Elk Grove apartment complex’s parking lot on Oct. 11.
The Sacramento police announced that the suspect was in serious condition at a hospital, but he was expected to survive. No police injuries were reported.
This incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. at the Bella Vista Apartments on the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive in the Laguna area. This site is across the street from Laguna Community Park and the Wackford Community and Aquatic Complex.
Authorities identified the suspect as 32-year-old Terry Sharp who was wanted out of Orange County for a felony fraud warrant. He was also named as a person of interest in an assault case that occurred in Sacramento, the police reported.
Sacramento Police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton said that Sacramento detectives first searched the Bella Vista area, while following up on a tip that the suspect could be there.
Authorities then saw him approach a “known vehicle” and they tried to take him into custody, Eaton said. The sergeant noted that the police noticed that the suspect was armed with a handgun, and gunfire ensued.
In a Oct. 11 press statement, the Sacramento police reported that Sharp started “manipulating” his firearm and detectives told him to drop his weapon several times. The shooting occurred after he allegedly refused to obey their orders and kept holding the gun. Officers then gave him emergency first aid before paramedics took him to a local hospital.
Eaton said that the suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene. He said that he did not know if the suspect lived at the apartments.
The Sacramento police are currently investigating what led to the shooting, while the Elk Grove police were collecting evidence and interviewing people at the scene.
“We’re just trying to see the facts of everything,” Elk Grove police spokesperson Officer Cristina Gonzalez said. “We’re trying to see what people saw.”
The Sacramento police’s internal affairs division is also investigating the case since it’s an officer-involved shooting.
During the hours after the incident, Bella Vista tenants were told to stay in their apartments or to wait outside the complex while the police investigated the scene.
Christie Sy waited on the grass near the parking lot entrance. She told the Citizen that her mother was driving her home when they saw an ambulance drive by them. The tenant knew little about the shooting and said she only received a text message from her son about the police announcing the incident.
“It’s kind of scary, and (the police) don’t tell us anything and so we don’t know a lot,” Sy said.
She has lived at Bella Vista for four years and she said that the apartment complex is usually quiet.
“People come and go all the time, and not anything this bad has ever happened here,” Sy said.
Her neighbor, Laverne Porter also said that it’s usually calm at the apartment. She recalled she only saw the police visit the complex in the past five years.
“Everybody seems to get along, I don’t know too many,” Porter said. “With me and COVID, I pretty much just stay in.”
Readers with information on the case can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 478-8063 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357. Callers who contact the Crime Stoppers can be anonymous and earn a $1,000 reward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.