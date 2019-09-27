The Elk Grove police reported that a 34-year-old suspect assaulted and injured two officers while they tried to detain him during the afternoon of Sept.22. Both officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital, police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said.
Suspect Christopher Garcia of Galt was arrested on police resistance, probation violation, and parole violation charges.
This incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. near the corner of West Camden Drive and Elk Grove-Florin Road in central Elk Grove.
Jimenez said that officers were notified about a suspect who got out of a relative’s vehicle and seemed to be intoxicated by a controlled substance.
He reported that an officer arrived at the scene, contacted Garcia, and found him to be “agitated.” The suspect allegedly disobeyed police orders, which prompted the officer to request backup from more officers. They came to the scene and Garcia allegedly injured them while they detained him. Police later learned that the suspect was on parole and probation.
Garcia was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he was held on a $100,000 bail, as of press time.
