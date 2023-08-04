A 29-year-old driver crashed into two vehicles while she was being pursued by the Elk Grove police during the afternoon of Aug. 2, authorities reported.
Officers found and arrested her after she and a passenger reportedly ran from her car and tried to flee the police. The other suspect was hospitalized for injuries, the Elk Grove police said.
Driver Lameka Robinson and passenger Curtis Stewart, 25, were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Robinson remains there on a $100,000 bail while Stewart was released from custody on Aug. 3, according to jail records.
This incident was reported around 2 p.m. near the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Big Timber Drive in Laguna.
The Elk Grove police stated that an officer attempted to get Robinson to pull over after she committed a vehicle code violation. She then reportedly fled and committed hit-and-run collisions with two vehicles on the road. No injuries were caused by the collisions, authorities said.
After the second collision near the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Foulks Ranch Drive, police said that the suspects then abandoned their car and ran away. Officers then set up a perimeter and searched for them. Authorities reportedly used a K9 unit and a law enforcement helicopter to find them.
Robinson was arrested on charges of recklessly driving to evade the police, committing hit-and-run offenses, and resisting police. She also had a warrant for her arrest on robbery charges, according to jail records. Stewart was charged with resisting arrest.
