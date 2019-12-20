A 31-year-old man on Dec. 15 punched and injured an Elk Grove police officer after a brief foot pursuit in Laguna, authorities reported. They determined that he was intoxicated at the time.
Dusty Wolfe of Elk Grove was arrested on battery, police resistance, and disorderly conduct charges.
This incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the 8200 block of Laguna Boulevard.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that officers were notified about a reported disturbance at the scene. They later arrived and tried to detain the suspect.
Jimenez said that Wolfe disobeyed police orders and tried to flee by climbing over a fence. The suspect then allegedly struck an officer’s head and continued to struggle until more officers arrived and helped place him into custody.
Wolfe was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he’s ineligible for bail, according to jail records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.