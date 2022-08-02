A 39-year-old, armed suspect allegedly robbed three Elk Grove restaurants within a week, starting on July 25. The Galt police pursued and arrested him on Highway 99 in Elk Grove during the evening of July 30 after they discovered that he was driving a stolen vehicle.
John Vang was arrested on robbery, burglary, vehicle theft, and police evasion charges. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a $250,000 bail, according to jail records. The Galt police also arrested Telsae Colleado, 32, of Galt for allegedly being involved with Vang.
“We’re very appreciative of the work that Galt PD has done in finding the vehicle, which led to the apprehension of Vang, and allowed our community members who were affected by his acts of violence and crimes to have some sense of peace and security,” Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez told the Citizen on Aug. 2.
He said that investigators found surveillance camera footage that connected Vang to the robberies. During the robbery spree, the suspect reportedly targeted businesses in the early morning hours.
The Elk Grove police reported that Vang’s crime spree started around 5 a.m. on July 25 when he walked into the McDonald’s restaurant near the corner of Sheldon Road and East Stockton Boulevard. An employee confronted when he reportedly stole cash from a register. The suspect then allegedly pointed a firearm at the employee before he fled the scene on a motorcycle.
Investigators believe that Vang burglarized a rental car business two days later when the store was closed at 6 a.m.
Afterward, the suspect allegedly went to the closed Chipotle restaurant on the 4700 block of Elk Grove Boulevard and knocked on its door. Vang first reportedly asked an employee for water and he then brandished a gun after the victim unlocked the door. Authorities said that he ordered the staff to surrender money to him. The suspect then reportedly fired a shot into the ceiling while he was leaving the restaurant.
On the crime spree’s final day, Vang allegedly drove to the drive–thru of the McDonald’s restaurant on the 2700 block of Elk Grove Boulevard. Around 5 a.m., the suspect pointed a firearm at an employee at the drive-thru window and ordered the victim to give him the cash drawer. He then drove away, but this time, investigators determined that he drove a Honda Accord that was stolen from a nearby restaurant early that morning. That vehicle’s license plate number was then entered into a regional police information system.
That night, the Galt police’s Flock camera system, which is designed to read the license plates of passing cars, detected the stolen Honda in Galt. The Elk Grove police also operate Flock cameras, Jimenez told the Citizen.
A Galt police officer later found the vehicle at the 800 block of Delane Drive in central Galt where they saw the suspect enter another vehicle and then flee from the police.
After a brief pursuit, Colleado reportedly exited the Honda before Vang fled to northbound Highway 99. Officers took her into custody on vehicle theft charges.
The Galt police said that Vang led a chase that ended when he stopped just north of Elk Grove Boulevard on the highway. Vang then surrendered to authorities.
