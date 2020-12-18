The Elk Grove police on Dec. 17 arrested a 43-year-old suspect who allegedly spray painted racist graffiti on the windows of a Japanese restaurant.
This vandalism occurred earlier that morning at the Umai Bar and Grill on the 8900 block of Grant Line Road in the Sheldon area. A message that contained an expletive and an anti-Asian slur was written in large letters at the restaurant’s main entrance.
Footage captured on the business’s security camera led to the arrest of Elk Grove resident Lahn Hansen, Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray reported.
Investigators located and detained Hansen near the corner of Bond and Bradshaw roads. He was arrested on various charges including committing a hate crime, and he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Gray reported that officers searched the suspect’s vehicle and found evidence that was connected to the restaurant vandalism incident as well as a burglary committed on a church’s property. They also reportedly found burglary tools and narcotics.
Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright wrote in a press statement that incidents targeting “any demographic will not be tolerated in Elk Grove.”
He added that the incident should not diminish community efforts to promote inclusivity and diversity in Elk Grove.
“Elk Grove will not allow the inexcusable actions of one person to tarnish the dedication this community has to fostering a climate of inclusivity, diversity and respect,” he wrote in the press statement.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen referred to the incident as “completely unacceptable.”
“What happened to Umai Bar and Grill and the racist message that was used is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our city,” she told the Citizen. “While police are investigating, it was very important to me to stop by the restaurant to share my empathy and support with the owners on behalf of our Elk Grove community.”
Singh-Allen encouraged all residents to condemn this attack by ordering their next meal from Umai Bar and Grill, which has been in operation since 2017.
“Let’s unite and say no to hateful attacks like this,” she said.
Recalling the aftermath of the incident, Feng Liang, who co-owns Umai with her brother, Shan, and Happy Garden restaurant owner Andy Chen, told the Citizen that the vandalism was discovered during a routine opening of the restaurant.
“No alarm went off, nothing was broken, so that was really fortunate,” she said. “But when we came in, it was just a whole bunch of paint that was poured everywhere on the front door and it (included an anti-Asian slur) and then with tons of trash being tossed in the front. The window was also spray painted, too. (There was) spray paint on all our statues.”
Liang noted that about $500 was spent on cleaning supplies, and people in the community dedicated about three hours assisting the restaurant’s workers in cleaning the place to prepare it for its opening during the same day.
“We got a lot of our regulars coming out helping us clean, helping us bringing the pressure washers, bringing detergent, bringing acetone and helping us clean up. (They were) so lovely and supportive, making sure everything would be OK.
“I’m am just so fortunate to have a business out in (Sheldon), where everybody takes care of each other. I would like to give a shout out to Troy and Jamie and Bill and also Matt. Those are all the ones that came out and helped us right away.”
Liang mentioned that the cost of the cleaning supplies was a financial hardship for her business, since it already lost more than 60% of its income during the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
“We’re already barely making ends meet,” she said. “We’re going to try our best to maintain the business, but everything still has expenses. If we keep having to close (due to the pandemic), we’re probably not going to be able to make it through.”
Liang told the Citizen that she is not intimidated by the attack on her business.
“We’re not scared,” she said. “Everybody is there to help each other and support each other and get through this tough time.”
Liang added that she desires to quickly move past this negative incident and dwell on the positives.
“You don’t want the negativity to keep it going, you want to stay more positive,” she said. “Make sure we all keep our heads up high and keep getting through everything.”
Dr. Bhavin Parikh, the chair of the city of Elk Grove’s Diversity and Inclusion Commission, said that he was saddened to learn about the incident at the restaurant.
“As a multi-ethnic community, the city of Elk Grove recognizes the importance of respecting and appreciating our cultural diversity,” he told the Citizen. “There is no place for hate in our city. As the chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Commission, I appreciate the Elk Grove Police Department’s efforts to quickly and thoroughly investigate this incident. Now more than ever, as a community, let’s show our support for this business and all local businesses, especially during these difficult times.”
