The Berkeley police on Aug. 24 announced they arrested a suspect who allegedly killed a 19-year-old man who graduated from Elk Grove’s Cosumnes Oaks High School.
Seth Smith was walking near his Berkeley home when a gunman fatally shot him from behind at close range during the evening of June 15.
Berkeley police investigators determined that Tony Lorenzo Walker, 60, is the suspect and they arrested him outside his residence on Aug. 20. The suspect lived near the crime scene on Dwight Way. He was charged with committing murder as well as violating his probation for possessing a firearm and ammunition.
“I feel this is only a piece of the puzzle,” Smith’s mother, Michelle Rode-Smith said about Walker’s arrest. “Until there is a conviction, I can’t feel fully relieved yet.”
Smith was about to begin his final year of studying business and history at the University of California, Berkeley. He died before he was to turn 20 on July 4. Rode-Smith told the Citizen in June that her son planned to enroll at the London School of Economics after his graduation.
Early this summer, the Berkeley police announced a $50,000 award for information that leads to the killer’s arrest and conviction. Authorities did not release details on how their investigation led to Walker’s arrest.
“This case remains under investigation and we appreciate the public’s support and patience during this investigation,” the Berkeley police stated in an Aug. 24 press release.
Walker was previously convicted of robbery in 1992 as well as committing an assault with a deadly weapon in 2001, and illegally possessing a firearm as a felon in 2016, according to the criminal complaint filed against him in the Alameda Superior Court on Aug. 24.
Walker’s arrangement was scheduled for Aug. 25 at that court and the outcome was announced after press time.
The suspect was arrested last year for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s home and later barricading himself in his apartment when authorities attempted to contact him. The news site Berkeleyside reported that charges against Walker were dismissed as part of a plea bargain for a different case.
Walker’s arrest was announced a few weeks after an online petition titled, “We Demand Justice for Seth Smith” was circulated to demand more involvement from authorities in finding Smith’s killer. The petition had more than 6,400 signatures, as of press time.
“They have to do their jobs,” Rode-Smith said about the Berkeley police. “They also knew that so many people are following this story, and it wasn’t pushed to the side and forgotten about.”
She noted that she appreciates the online petition’s support for her son.
“I feel very grateful that so many people have been touched by his story and his life,” Rode-Smith said.
Smith was a native of Clarksburg who grew up attending schools in the Elk Grove Unified School District. He was a highly respected student at Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School where classmates celebrated “Seth Day” and wore T-shirts that displayed his face. Smith was also remembered as a leader and a mentor at Cosumnes Oaks High School – his former classmates and teachers in that school’s visual and performing arts department soon created an online tribute to him after his death.
Christina Chun-Molsen, a drama teacher at Cosumnes Oaks High School, told the Citizen in June about Smith’s mentorship skills.
“It didn’t matter if he was the lead in a show or in an ensemble, or if he had a lot to do, he was always there for everyone else,” she recalled.
Rode-Smith teaches at Elk Grove’s Carroll Elementary School, which started its new school year on Aug. 24. She reflected on how her family is coping with their loss of Smith.
“We’ll always have a big hole in our family where he belongs,” Rode-Smith said. “We will heal to the best of our ability.”
The Berkeley police request that readers who have information about the Seth Smith case can contact their homicide unit at (510) 981-5741.
