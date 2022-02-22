A 31-year-old man allegedly stabbed a person to death near an Elk Grove bus stop during the early evening of Feb. 20. The Elk Grove police identified and arrested the suspect after he reportedly returned to the scene.
Aaron Dariel Spencer was arrested on murder charges and he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is currently being held on no bail and he was scheduled for a Feb. 23 hearing at the Sacramento Superior Court, according to jail records.
Sacramento County coroners did not release the victim’s identity, as of press time.
This incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. at the 8100 block of Sheldon Road in the Laguna area.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez stated that officers arrived and found a man who was suffering from several stab wounds. Although they attempted to save his life, the victim succumbed to his injuries, Jimenez reported.
Investigators later reviewed surveillance camera footage of the incident and identified Spencer as the suspect. Jimenez reported that the video showed the suspect first approaching the victim while he was lying down near the bus stop. Spencer then allegedly became “agitated” and stabbed him in the upper body, the police stated.
Spencer reportedly walked away before officers arrived at the scene. Jimenez noted that the weapon that was used in the assault has not been recovered. He told the Citizen that it is unknown if the suspect previously knew the victim.
This is Elk Grove’s first homicide case of the year. The city experienced four homicides last year and authorities arrested suspects in most of those cases.
Readers with information about the Feb. 20 homicide, can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-AACRIME. Crime Stoppers callers can be anonymous and earn a $1,000 reward. Tips can also be submitted via SMS text message to the Elk Grove police by first typing CRIMES or 274637 into a cell phone, followed by Tip732, and then the message.
