Elk Grove police detectives on Aug. 10 arrested a 25-year-old suspect who allegedly fired eight rounds into another person’s garage during the early morning of Aug. 6. No injuries were reported.
Isaiah Alexander Rosario was arrested on charges of shooting into an occupied home and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The Elk Grove police on Aug. 14 detailed his arrest in a Facebook post.
Rosario is accused of targeting the victim’s house near the corner of Black Kite Avenue and Silverberry Avenue in north Elk Grove at approximately 2:45 a.m. He first knocked on the door before retrieving a gun from his car and then fired several shots into the vehicle, authorities reported.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez said that the suspect and the victim previously knew each other.
Investigators later used video surveillance footage to identify Rosario as the suspect and a warrant was soon issued for his arrest.
The police said that four days later, detectives saw him leaving an apartment in Woodland before taking him into custody. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he’s being held without bail.
