The Elk Grove police on Jan. 7 arrested a suspect who reportedly barricaded himself in a Laguna Ridge house during a standoff.
Willy Ong, 40, was arrested on police resistance, drug, and warrant charges.
This is the third time that the suspect has been arrested in Elk Grove on police resistance charges since Dec. 17. He allegedly became violent when officers took him into custody during the previous two incidents.
After his recent arrest, Ong was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he’s ineligible for bail, according to jail records.
The Jan. 7 incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. at the 9800 block of Denali Circle.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that detectives first conducted a surveillance of a home at the street. They then reportedly saw Ong driving out of the house. The suspect retreated into the garage and barricaded himself, Jimenez said. Ong had a warrant for his arrest on police resistance charges.
Nearby Zehnder Ranch Elementary School was placed on lockdown during the standoff that lasted for more than an hour. Negotiators contacted him but he refused to leave the house, Jimenez said. Officers then set up a perimeter around the scene.
A SWAT team later entered the home at 1:30 p.m. by removing the garage door. Ong allegedly struggled with officers before they arrested him. He also reportedly had a controlled substance when the police took him into custody.
