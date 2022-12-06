The Elk Grove police arrested a 23-year-old suspect after a four-hour standoff at his north Elk Grove house during the evening of Dec. 3. He also allegedly destroyed a police drone during the ordeal.
Authorities took the suspect into custody after a SWAT team deployed tear gas.
Jorge Calderon-Melara was arrested on charges of police resistance, vandalism, and threatened violence.
This incident was reported around 5 p.m. at the 8600 block of Trumpet Court, near Roy Herburger Elementary School.
Officers went to the Calderon-Melara’s home after he allegedly threatened violence against his former employer. Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez told the Citizen that the suspect was recently terminated.
Calderon-Melara then reportedly stayed inside and had “on-and-off communication” with the police who set up a perimeter around his residence. Authorities noted that officers remained outside through “constant downpour,” while they attempted to get the suspect to surrender.
After a police drone camera landed near his home, the suspect took a broom and scooped the device into his house where he then damaged it beyond repair and caused an estimated $6,000 in damages, Jimenez told the Citizen.
He explained what prompted officers to resort to tear gas.
“After hours of negotiation and dialogue with no progress, the decision was made by our SWAT team to deploy gas,” Jimenez said.
Calderon-Melara was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where was held on a $60,000 bail, as of press time. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 6 at the Sacramento Superior Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.