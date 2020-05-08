A 33-year-old suspect allegedly bit an Elk Grove police K9 during a struggle on May 7. He’s also accused of biting a resident who earlier confronted him.
The K9 suffered minor injuries and returned to work the next day, Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said.
Jason Nagra of Elk Grove was arrested on police resistance, battery, vandalism, and hit-and-run charges.
This incident was reported around 6 a.m. on the 8500 block of Iris Crest Way in central Elk Grove.
Jimenez reported that Nagra first vandalized a resident’s front yard, and the suspect allegedly slapped the victim who confronted him. They did not know each other, the police said. A witness then helped the victim hold down Nagra on the ground during a struggle, authorities said. Jimenez said that Nagra bit the victim’s leg.
When officers arrived, the suspect was reportedly combative and resisted them when they tried to detain him. Jimenez said that the police deployed the K9, which bit Nagra. Officers overcame his resistance soon after he attacked the dog.
Authorities said they later determined that Nagra earlier crashed his car into a pole near the scene earlier that morning.
Jimenez told the Citizen that the suspect appeared to be possibly under the influence of a controlled substance.
“However, we are awaiting toxicology results,” he said on May 8.
Nagra was hospitalized before he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He was released from custody later that day, according to jail records.
