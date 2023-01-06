A 51-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed his brother during an argument in their car at the Sky River Casino’s parking lot on Jan. 5. Casino security contacted the injured victim at one of the casino’s entrances and Elk Grove police officers later detained the suspect near the car.
Mahendra Singh of Sacramento was arrested on attempted murder charges and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he’s being held without bail.
This assault occurred around 11:20 p.m. at the 100 block of Sky River Parkway in south Elk Grove.
The Elk Grove police were first notified about an injured man screaming for help near his car in Sky River’s parking lot. They were also informed about a 50-year-old man who suffered multiple stab wounds outside a casino entrance.
Investigators later learned that the two men were brothers who earlier traveled to the casino in the same car and remained in its parking lot for about two hours before they got into an argument. Singh alleged that his brother was driving the car and threatened him. The suspect is accused of brandishing a knife and stabbing his brother multiple times.
After the victim walked to the casino building, casino security and Elk Grove police officers reportedly gave the victim first aid until paramedics arrived. Police stated that the victim was hospitalized for his injuries and was expected to survive.
Authorities say that the two men never entered the casino during the incident.
Singh is now scheduled to appear at the Sacramento Superior Court on Jan. 10, according to jail records.
