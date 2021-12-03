A 19-year-old man on Nov. 23 allegedly pushed down and robbed a woman while she was pushing her grandson in a stroller. No injuries were reported.
Officers later found the suspect hiding under Highway 99’s Sheldon Road overpass, the Elk Grove police reported.
Drakkar Jenkins was taken into custody on robbery and police resistance charges.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jeremy Banks reported that the 63-year-old victim was taking her grandson for a walk earlier that day when the suspect came up from behind and pushed her. He then allegedly stole some of her property and ran away.
Authorities stated that a “Good Samaritan” contacted the police about the incident and officers later arrived. Banks said that a witness told them about seeing a man who jumped over the guardrail of Highway 99’s southbound ramp from Sheldon Road. Officers later reportedly saw Jenkins “hunkered down” under the overpass before he surrendered to them.
“Once again, our community has come together and shown what we can accomplish together,” the Elk Grove police stated on their Facebook page.
In addition to his recent charges, Jenkins also had burglary charges from another case, according to jail records. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he is ineligible for bail. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20 at the Sacramento Superior Court.
