Elk Grove police on Sept. 1 arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly fired a gun and threatened a person during a domestic incident.
Ferdale Huey of Elk Grove is accused of choking the victim during an argument and then firing a shot into the ground. Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that children were at the scene during this situation.
Authorities did not disclose the incident’s location since it’s a domestic violence case.
Officers went to Huey’s residence and reportedly found four guns and an ammunition supply, which violated his probation, Jimenez reported. He was also a convicted felon, according to jail records.
The suspect was arrested on domestic violence, child endangerment, battery, verbal threat, and probation violation charges. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he was held on an $85,000 bail, as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.