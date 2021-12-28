A 23-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted and carjacked an elderly woman at an Elk Grove senior community during the afternoon of Dec. 20. Authorities found the victim’s car in south Sacramento and took the alleged robber into custody later that night.
Markee Pettaway McDowell was arrested on carjacking, robbery, assault, and elder abuse charges. He was also wanted by the Reno police, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office records.
The robbery was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the Glenbrooke community. Elk Grove police spokesperson Jeremy Banks reported that the 86-year-old victim returned home and was getting her mail when the suspect came up to her from behind.
McDowell allegedly brandished a knife and ordered her to surrender her car keys. The suspect then stole the keys and knocked her down before fleeing in her vehicle. Banks said that the police arrived and cared for the victim while officers also searched for the suspect.
Authorities reported that the Sacramento police was notified about the incident and they later saw two people sitting in the stolen car. McDowell reportedly sat in the driver’s seat and took him into custody. Banks reported that investigators determined that the suspect was the same one who robbed the victim earlier that day.
The Elk Grove police on Dec. 21 announced they increased their presence in the Glenbrooke community, which has more than 630 homes that were sold to residents ages 55 or older.
McDowell’s next hearing is set for Jan. 5 at the Sacramento Superior Court.
