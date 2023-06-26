Authorities arrested a 14-year-old suspect who allegedly burglarized several vehicles in the same Laguna neighborhood. Elk Grove police officers arrested him after they reportedly found him hiding at Laguna Community Park during the early morning of June 24.
The suspect now faces 12 counts of burglary as well as petty theft and burglary tool possession charges.
“He has been charged with 12 (counts) so far,” Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez told the Citizen. “However, as the investigation unfolds, it is possible that further burglary charges may be added.”
The police received a call from a vehicle owner around 6 a.m. after witnessing a person break into his or her vehicle near the corner of Lyndale Circle and Spring Ridge Way. The caller gave a description of the suspect to authorities after the boy ran away during a confrontation with the victim.
After officers found the suspect, they saw pieces of glass on him and they also found him carrying a “window punch,” which is a tool that’s used to break glass, the Elk Grove police reported. He was then taken into custody. Authorities did not disclose the suspect’s name since he’s a minor.
On Facebook, the Elk Grove police thanked the caller who led them to the suspect.
“This instance serves as yet another testament to the exceptional partnership between you, Elk Grove, and us, resulting in another successful outcome,” they posted.
