Sacramento County Supervisor Pat Hume delivered his first State of the County address on July 21. He spoke on several issues including homelessness, law enforcement, and road conditions.
Since January, Hume has represented District 5, which encompasses more than 650 square miles, and includes Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova and the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta communities. The former Elk Grove City Council member won that seat in the November 2022 election, and replaced Don Nottoli, who had served in that seat since January 1995.
While standing before a large crowd at this Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce presented event at the city of Elk Grove’s District56 center, Hume addressed the financial state of the county.
In presenting the magnitude of the county of Sacramento’s $8.4 billion annual budget, for the fiscal year 2023-24, Hume said that there are departments within the county that have larger budgets than the city of Elk Grove’s annual budget. The city’s current annual budget, for the fiscal year 2023-24, is $349 million.
“That is a massive undertaking to try and sift through that, separate the wheat from the chaff and figure out where the meat on the bones are, and try (to) redirect some funding for (priorities),” he said.
Among those redirections of funds, Hume noted, was placing $1.7 million of the county’s budget toward regional parks, including the American River Parkway “in order to get them cleaned back up, and have the vehicles there to haul that debris away.”
Hume noted that an estimated $250 million of the county’s annual budget will be spent on homelessness and homelessness-related issues.
“That is a huge number,” he said. “The most recent Point-in-Time count shows our homeless population in the Sacramento region to be somewhere in the neighborhood of 9,500 or so individuals. So, if you break that $250 million down into a per individual basis, it is a significant amount of money.”
He added that the county is the funder for about 473 shelter beds, and that within the next 12 to 18 months, the county will be funding about 430 “safe stay” spaces for people who are experiencing homelessness.
“The first 150 of which will be coming on board in about a month, and then another 150 later this year, and then another 130 or so the following year,” he said.
Hume mentioned that the county also provides flexible supportive rehousing to its top 250 behavioral health users.
“Those folks that are habitual users of our mental health support services, we provide housing for that,” he said. “We have the major community campus – the old (Mather) Air Force Base, where we have a campus that serves veterans, as well as families and transitional aged foster youth – so those young people who have aged out of the foster care system.”
He also spoke about Nottoli Place, a 15-bed facility for adults, aged 60 and older, who are eligible for the county’s Adult Protective Services, and who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
On-site services for Nottoli Place, which opened in Sacramento’s Rosemont area in February, are provided by Volunteers of America, and include daily, 24-hour staffing, daily meals, and laundry services.
A development that Hume said he is currently following is Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho’s investigation into whether the district attorney’s office can file a lawsuit against the city of Sacramento for an alleged inconsistent enforcement of homeless encampments in downtown Sacramento.
“It’s saying, ‘Look, status quo is not acceptable, and we will try something different.’ So, I think that’s (something) interesting that I’m going to keep my eye on.”
Hume also addressed law enforcement, which he noted is a greater issue in the unincorporated parts of the county, “and certainly down in the Delta.”
He said that under Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper, a problem-oriented officer was designated to serve in the south part of the county, and exclusively in the Delta.
“They have reprioritized their patrols,” he said. “Rather than responding to calls, they will prioritize being in the rural area and being in the Delta, and only leave to respond to calls in south Sacramento, which is a complete reversal of what they were doing. So, that’s better for those residents (in the Delta).”
Hume told attendees that he personally fought for the hiring of two additional deputy district attorneys, one of whom will fight cybercrime.
The county sheriff’s department currently has 100 unfilled deputy positions, Hume noted.
“(The sheriff’s office is) competing against the smaller police departments that are offering upwards of $90,000 for a signing bonus for a lateral transfer,” he said. “And so, just the amount of people who are not entering into that profession, as well as have better options, is making it tough.”
Another issue that Hume addressed is the overall poor quality of roads in Sacramento County.
“We had a public works director (in Elk Grove) several iterations prior to Mr. (Jeff) Werner who lamented (that) we were about $8 million behind the eight ball for roads (in Elk Grove),” he said.
“I would take that all day long (overall in the county) at this point, because (in) the county of Sacramento, that number has a couple more zeros behind it. It’s closer to $800 million that we are behind. And that’s to say if we had a billion dollars fall in our laps tomorrow, we would barely get caught up.”
He added that it annually takes about $50 million to maintain the existing roads in the county, so that they do not further deteriorate.
Hume mentioned that he worked with Sacramento County Supervisor Rich Desmond to have part of the county’s budget be dedicated toward assuring that entire road surfaces are uniform following major road damage created by work performed by a utility company.
The county is also pursuing a federal protected grant for roads, Hume noted.
“That will address some of the things that we saw over the winter (with flooding) on Dillard Road and some of the roads out in the Wilton area,” he said. “And so, particularly Dillard Road at (Highway) 99, all the way up to Wilton Road, in addition to Green Road. And it will provide for better evacuation routes should something terrible happen.”
Hume expressed concern regarding the Cosumnes River, which experienced two breaks that flooded Highway 99 and Dillard Road in January. He noted that the Cosumnes is the only undammed river on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada.
“We’re looking at doing a multibenefit project,” he said. “It would provide flood attenuation, flood mitigation, as well as groundwater recharge, so that we’re actually taking some of that water and putting it in the ground for use in the future agricultural land buffers.”
Continuing on the topic of water, although he did not go into detail about the proposed Delta Conveyance Project, Hume stressed that he is opposed to that project. This controversial project would significantly increase water exportation from the Sacramento River, sending it southward through a 40-mile tunnel, and bypassing the Delta.
“I will continue to represent the desires of our constituency, who I believe receive no benefit from that project,” he said.
With the overall theme of his speech being the state of the county, Hume summarized the county’s current state.
“I say that the state of the county is improving,” he said. “I am optimistic for the future, I’m optimistic that we will be a more collaborative region, I’m optimistic that we’re going to do some good things to be a model, certainly for the state, if not the nation. And I pledge to keep working on that and keep trying to collaborate, never think that I can just check the box and say that it’s done. (It is) that idea of continuous improvement.
“And I also pledge to continue working with all of our partners, other agencies, as well as all of you to work toward a brighter future, where we build more resiliency into our changing environment, we create stronger infrastructure, and redesign failing systems, and we focus on safer and more livable communities for our residents and our businesses.”
