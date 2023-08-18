A recently completed independent staffing study of the city’s animal shelter identified various staffing needs and recommended a five year phasing plan for adding 10 new positions.
Overall, the study found that the city police department’s animal services unit is following best practices, and is progressive and appropriate in its provision of animal care and control services.
The study, which was conducted by Citygate Associates, LLC, reviewed such areas of the shelter’s staffing model as workload, animal population trends, performance measures, service delivery expectations, and operating budget.
Details of the study were presented to the Elk Grove City Council during their Aug. 9 meeting.
This agenda item was preceded by many council meetings in which community residents used the public comment period of those meetings to advocate for the hiring of a second veterinarian to work at the city’s animal shelter.
Those community members, some of whom are cat trappers, are worried about the growing numbers of feral cats throughout the city, and they stress the need for additional spay and neuter surgeries at the shelter.
The city’s animal shelter, which is located at Iron Rock and Union Park ways, was opened nearly four years ago as a $17.6 million facility for housing 56 cats and 66 dogs, and additional space for other small animals, including rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, birds and reptiles.
Other features of the shelter include dog and cat adoption hallways, animals play yards, and a multipurpose room for community events, volunteer activities and training classes with animals.
Prior to the opening of this first-of-its-kind shelter for Elk Grove, the city had a contract with the Sacramento County Animal Shelter on Bradshaw Road.
Jan Glick, who served as project manager for the staffing study, mentioned that the study includes the recommendation of a five-year phasing plan for the addition of 10 new positions at the shelter.
While the study identifies staffing needs in all the shelter’s departments, it does not include a recommendation for the hiring of a second veterinarian for the shelter.
The study recognizes that the shelter’s greatest need for staff is in its animal care department.
New positions recommended for the shelter in the study are two animal care assistants, one animal care specialist, one animal care senior to focus on behavior, two animal services officers, one customer service specialist, one registered veterinary technician, one veterinary assistant, and one coordinator position.
The five-year phasing for these positions is recommended to begin during the city’s current 2023-24 fiscal year, with the addition of two animal care assistants and one animal care specialist.
“It’s Citygate’s understanding that those positions were added to the budget for this current year,” Glick said.
The study suggests that an in-house evaluation of animal intake statistics and length-of-stay data be made each year to determine whether additional shelter positions are needed to properly care for the animals. It is also recommended that the shelter’s volunteer program, event coordination, and outreach duties be divided.
“(Those responsibilities) are currently being done by one staff member,” Glick said. “We feel that should be split, and (running the volunteer program) should be one job and events coordination and outreach be another (job).”
The study notes that additional staff members in the shelter’s customer service department would be beneficial to increase its efficiency, and that veterinary care goals would be better met with more staff.
Also recommended in the study is that the shelter fill its current vacancies as soon as possible and utilize part-time employees for coverage in animal and veterinary care and customer services for temporary absences or until regular full-time employees can be hired.
Glick mentioned the report’s finding that the animal services department has historically had a high vacancy rate.
“We saw a prioritization needed for filling those vacancies,” she said.
Glick told the council that the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the number of animals housed at the shelter, as many animals were adopted during the pandemic-related, governmental stay-at-home order.
“The fear was the people would have to go back to work, they would have to return their foster animals, some adopters might even have to return animals they adopted, intakes would go up, and that is indeed what happened,” she said.
She added that following this shift, the Elk Grove animal shelter was no longer able to cover all the needs of the animals in the shelter, which then had 27 full-time employees.
Glick noted that the study found that the shelter is headed by a competent manager with professional certification and the staff is committed to their work, high-functioning and dedicated to customer service, animal welfare and saving animal lives.
However, she said that the study shows that this team is fatigued, due to increased animal intakes, client traffic and expanded operations.
As for the shelter’s scheduling, Glick mentioned that the study found that this work is effectively conducted.
Following Glick’s presentation, Sarah Humlie, the city’s animal services manager, expressed appreciation for Citygate’s study, and for providing a “good road map” for the shelter.
Humlie told the council that when Glick visited the city’s animal shelter for the study, the shelter then had about six vacancies.
“People were very tired and stressed, but since that time, we have closed the gap and we only have two vacancies remaining from those original vacancies, and (those vacancies) will be filled by Sept. 11,” she said.
Humlie added that the shelter is currently recruiting for three new animal care positions and is in the process of hiring part-time veterinary support staff to “help mitigate some of their workload.”
The shelter is also recruiting more contract veterinarians to reduce service cancellations due to staff absences, Humlie said.
In response to a comment made by the director of the county’s animal shelter at the previous council meeting about the need for Elk Grove’s animal shelter to have a community cat program, Humlie noted that the city’s shelter has such a program.
“Our TNR (trap-neuter-return) efforts that we offer twice a week are part of that program, and also included in that program is a free trap rental that we provide to the public,” she said.
The city’s shelter additionally supplies free cat food to cat colony caretakers through a pantry supported by public donations, as well as a barn cat program for unsocial cats that cannot be returned to the location they were discovered.
Humlie mentioned that cats that have been identified as spayed and neutered through the removal of their left ear tip are returned to the location where they were found.
“All of that makes up a community cat program (of the city’s animal shelter),” she said.
Humlie mentioned that to increase its service capacity, the shelter instituted an online check-in process. During the past three years, the shelter has provided TNR services for more than 500 cats per year.
“For context, just so you know, that is our shelter veterinarian doing those surgeries, and Sacramento County veterinarians, at their shelter, do zero TNR surgeries,” she said. “And the same for (the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento); they do zero TNR surgeries. Both of those regional shelters defer their TNR service to the local, high-volume spay or neuter clinics.”
She concluded that the city of Elk Grove’s animal shelter is offering an enhanced service by offering on-site TNR surgeries.
Humlie added that the city’s animal shelter is currently exploring a partnership with high-volume clinics to increase the shelter capacity for community cat surgeries.
“We’re exploring grant opportunities to support that partnership and, of course, we’re always open to community fundraising efforts to support more TNR for them,” she said.
Humlie announced that next month, the shelter will begin holding quarterly meetings with TNR stakeholders via the Zoom application.
Those meetings, Humlie noted, will provide opportunities to share “better information” and updates, and provide feedback.
During the council’s discussion on this issue, Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen mentioned that while the council would not be voting on this matter, the council was providing direction for the shelter to expand and enhance its contract relationships.
“The need is there,” she said. “I think that’s clear, and hopefully we get caught up to the point where we won’t need that contract services, which is the benefit of having a contract service. We’re not owning the staff then permanently.
“And as the city continues to grow, at some point, we probably will add that second vet. We’re not there yet for a very specific need. So, let’s try to address that need and work our way out of that problem.”
Council Member Sergio Robles said that he does not believe that adding a second veterinarian at the shelter would result in the resolution of every issue at the shelter.
Vice Mayor Kevin Spease expressed appreciation for the shelter’s staff, and he stressed that the shelter is highly subsidized by the city’s General Fund.
“While sometimes we might not be acting in a way that everybody wants us to do or a certain group may want to do, we also have competing interests: crime, homelessness, just a whole bunch of other things,” he said.
“So, it’s very difficult sometimes. I understand that we get very passionate about what is important to us. I do ask that you recognize that we have other competing interests.”
Spease mentioned that he appreciates the study’s recommendations, and he supports the hiring of a contracted veterinarian.
“It’s the best thing to do; it gives us flexibility for short surges, but at the same point in time doesn’t commit us to long-term payroll,” he said.
Council Member Rod Brewer noted that there is an important need to respond to the increasing number of feral cats throughout the city.
“Crisis is too big of a word, but there is a situation, and we need to figure out a way to at least curtail the situation in a way to where we can breathe a little bit and feel like we are on the way, instead of having this wave crush us,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.