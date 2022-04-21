A student allegedly brought a loaded firearm to the Monterey Trail High School campus in Elk Grove on April 20. The campus security located the suspect and reportedly confiscated the gun.
Xanthi Soriano, spokesperson for the Elk Grove Unified School District, told the Citizen that the student did not brandish the firearm on campus. School officials were notified after someone saw the student possessing the gun, she said.
In her April 20 letter to parents, Monterey Trail’s principal, Lara Ricks, did not specify what disciplinary action was taken against the student except that “appropriate action subsequently followed.”
The principal called upon parents to remind their children that weapons of any kind are prohibited on their campus, and that offenders could face expulsion or arrest. She also thanked those who alerted school staff about the gun on April 20.
“The safety of our students and staff is a top priority at Monterey Trail High School, and we tell our students, staff, parents, and community, ‘If you see something or know something, say something.’” Ricks wrote.
Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesperson Rodney Grassmann could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
