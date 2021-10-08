A 16-year-old student was arrested on Oct. 7 for allegedly bringing a handgun and ammunition to Elk Grove High School. Authorities reportedly found the weapon in the suspect’s backpack.
The student never brandished the gun on campus, Elk Grove Unified School District spokesperson Xanthi Soriano said. She also told the Citizen that the campus was not placed on lockdown while officers searched for the gun.
This incident was reported around 1 p.m. at the 9800 block of Elk Grove-Florin Road.
School officials were first notified about a student who possibly brought a weapon to campus. They then contacted law enforcement who soon located the suspect, Soriano said.
Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesperson Kionna Rowe reported that school resource officers found the gun and arrested the suspect on charges of bringing a firearm to campus, and being a minor in possession of a firearm.
The Elk Grove school district has a police services contract with the sheriff’s department and the Elk Grove police.
Elk Grove High’s principal, Eugene Christmas III wrote a letter to parents about the incident and emphasized that weapons of any kind are prohibited on their campus. He added that students who violate that policy can face expulsion or arrest.
The principal encouraged parents and students to alert the school staff about suspicious activities on campus.
“The safety of our students and staff is a top priority at our school and we tell our students and staff, ‘If you see something, or know something, say something,’’ he wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.