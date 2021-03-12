Despite the hopeful news this month about falling COVID-19 case rates and the rising numbers of Sacramento County residents being vaccinated, two popular Elk Grove traditions will not return to Elk Grove Regional Park this year.
Organizers told the Citizen that the Elk Grove Western Festival as well as the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove are canceled for 2021. These events were also called off last year after state and county public health officials forbade large public gatherings in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19 infections.
“We’re just going to have to wait this thing out,” Western Festival co-organizer Ken Johnston said about the COVID-19 situation.
He added that other fairs in Sacramento County are canceled through June.
The Western Festival, which is Elk Grove’s 64-year-old celebration of its frontier past, was to be held during the first weekend of May.
That event in 2019 attracted an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 visitors to Elk Grove Regional Park where they enjoyed a carnival, live music, and a barbecue competition. Large crowds also gathered along Elk Grove Boulevard to watch the festival’s traditional Saturday morning parade.
Johnston’s mother helped start the festival as a fundraiser for a new overhead projector at Elk Grove Grammar School in 1957. He credited longtime co-organizer Jeannie Womack for teaching the festival board how to be financially sustainable, particularly during difficult times.
“She instilled on us to pay our bills,” Johnston said. “Every once in a while you’ll get a rainy year – she taught us well to prepare for a rainy day, so we’re OK now.”
He said that many people are anxious for festivals to return after the pandemic ends.
“People are begging to get loose, they’ll be ready to celebrate like the dickens,” Johnston said.
‘Mini’ Strauss showcase planned for October
The music of Johann Strauss Jr. and the dance of 19th century Austria came alive every July at Elk Grove Regional Park where the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove was held for nearly 35 years. However, preparations for the 2020 festival’s storyline and costume designs came to a “screeching halt” last spring when the COVID-19 situation arose, the festival’s co-chair Marjorie Jones recalled.
She said that the production for the festival’s 2021 edition was also affected by the pandemic last fall since organizers were unable to have dance workshops and auditions. Cast members are typically selected in early winter and they begin rehearsing up to three or four nights a week throughout the spring and early summer.
“But that couldn’t happen either,” Jones said.
Organizers had no choice but to cancel the 2021 Strauss Festival.
“We’re disappointed after all of these years,” Jones said.
She noted that the festival was supported by a CARES Act grant provided through the city of Elk Grove, which helped pay for expenses last year.
Organizers are now focusing on Oct. 16 when they want to host a small showcase of Strauss dancers and musicians in the main hall at the District56 center on Civic Center Drive. They plan to use grant funding to keep ticket prices low.
“We want to keep the Strauss supporters in our hearts and minds, and make sure they don’t forget about us,” Jones said.
She said they desire to bring back veteran Strauss Festival dancers and also have members of Sacramento’s Camelia Symphony Orchestra perform.
“(The dancers) have not been able to dance for a year and a half - they put their heart and soul into Strauss every year, from January all the way to July,” Jones said.
For future information on the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove’s October showcase, visit their website, http://StraussFestival.com.
