More than 75 dancers, ages 4-83, were accompanied by the Camellia Symphony Orchestra when they presented a tale of a treasure hunt that involved polkaing pirates, treasure map thievery, and classic 19th century Austrian waltzes during the 34th annual Strauss Festival of Elk Grove on July 27-30.
“Treasure on Strauss Island” was the story this year and the festival opened to a few hundred people who sat on blankets, lawn chairs, or bleachers across from Strauss Island at Elk Grove Regional Park. The festival returned to the park last year after two years of cancellations due to COVID-related public health restrictions against large gatherings.
Festival Director and Waltz Dancer Summer Mitchell told the Citizen before the opening show that the dancers’ first dress rehearsal went well that week. Dancers rehearsed since March at their new studio on Waterman Road and at Strauss Island.
“The energy was up, you could feel the difference,” Mitchell said. “Once you put on these costumes, it transforms everything – everyone was feeling it.”
Couple Tushar and Tanima Pattani dressed in blue and returned to the festival as waltz dancers this year.
Tanima quipped, “Me! I drag him everywhere!” when asked what drew her and her husband back after making their Strauss debut last year.
Her husband explained, “It’s fun to dance, and the beautiful choreography and music just brings back memories, so we thought we’d do it again.”
Cory Danson also returned as a dancer this year.
“It’s just fun and once you get to know the people, it’s a family experience and it’s just a good time,” he said before the festival’s promenade of dancers began walking through the crowd and greeted attendees.
The Strauss Festival is an Elk Grove July tradition that celebrates the music of 19th century Austrian composer Johann Strauss Jr. and the popular waltz and polka dances of his time. This event was inspired by the Elk Grove couple Arnie and Iris Zimbleman’s visit to Vienna’s Stadtpark where they watched waltz performances. After debuting in 1987, the Elk Grove festival received accolades from then-President Ronald Reagan and U.S. Sen. Pete Wilson, both of whom had their letters displayed among festival memorabilia in a tent on July 27. Every year, the event is produced by a nonprofit that supports the festival via fundraisers such as the Donor Gala, the Spring Tea, and the Masquerade Ball. The festival lived on after Iris passed away at age 84 in 2016.
Arnie traditionally wore his tuxedo during the 2023’s opening night and was greeted by a long line of dancers during their promenade before the show.
“I’ll give it all I got,” a young dancer assured him.
Zimbleman told the Citizen that this year’s storyline was a surprise to him.
“I haven’t had a chance to see any of it yet, no dress rehearsals,” he said. “It’s a total surprise to me.”
Each night for four nights, audiences watched a pirate’s misadventure that began with villagers discovering a treasure chest on their island. A line of waltz dancers then fails to use crowbars, keys, dynamite, and a pop gun to open the chest. However, three children finally do the job and uncover a mysterious treasure map.
This discovery soon catches the attention of local pirates guzzling grog at “Arnie’s Tavern” and they have children disguised as “parrots” who perform a Tick-Tack Polka dance to distract the townsfolk while the pirates steal the map. And so began the hunt that involved games of keep-away with the map and later a golden violin, and a surreal scene where female dancers performed ballet-like movements to imitate sirens who attempt to lure pirates into a storm.
As festival tradition insisted, each performance ended with dancers waltzing to the Strauss classic, “The Blue Danube.”
During the intermission, UC Berkeley student Chuong Nguyen said that the music drew them back to the festival this year.
“I still definitely approach all of the hard work that went into the musical performances and dance performances,” he said.
For more information on the festival’s future events and fundraisers, visit www.straussfestival.com.
